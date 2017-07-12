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David von Diemar
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gray metal train rail during daytime
Focused Sunlight
A map marker
Gelnhausen, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sun
train
focus
reflection
brown
steel
lines
train station
railway
dusk
lens
railway track
rail
train tracks
railroad
rays
beam
germany
transportation
High resolution images
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