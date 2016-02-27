Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Lauren Mancke
laurenmancke
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Work From Home
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
gray laptop computer on beige wicker chair
Laptop on a wicker tray
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 27, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100T
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
laptop
computer
summer
work
light
health
white
tea
bed
relax
brown
workspace
blanket
spoon
towel
holistic
tray
jug
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20