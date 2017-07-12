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Stefan Steinbauer
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gray hipopotamos
Yawning hippo
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
face
wild animal
africa
teeth
safari
zoo
head
mammal
wild
hippo
african
hippopotamus
open mouth
dangerous
yawn
attack
wildlife
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