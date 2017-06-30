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gray high-rise building
Jungle Cell
A map marker
Taipei City, Taiwan (Republic of China)
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 30, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
city
building
blue
architecture
grey
window
urban
glasses
windows
cruise
asia
modern
taipei
downtown
offices
urban exploration
concrete jungle
home decor
office building
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