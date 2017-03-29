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gray high-rise building
Shinjuku Gyoen
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Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, Shinjuku-ku, Japan
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Published on
March 29, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
japan
blue
shinjuku
city
building
architecture
human
urban
office building
skyscraper
town
tower
downtown
high rise
metropolis
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spire
shinjuku gyoen national garden
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