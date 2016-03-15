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Thomas Kelley
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gray GE volt meter at 414
Vintage voltmeter
A map marker
Pearl Harbor, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
vintage
grey
energy
electricity
power
machine
old
electrical
battery
electric
machinery
cable
measurement
excitement
charge
meter
volt
united states
pearl harbor
HD Wallpapers
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