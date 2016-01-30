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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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gray Fujifilm SLR camera
Southampton Fujifilm
A map marker
Southampton, United Kingdom
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Published on
January 30, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
photography
camera
grey
photographer
film
sign
zoom
fuji
button
vintage camera
fujifilm
old school
camera gear
dial
united kingdom
southampton
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