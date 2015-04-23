Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Garett Mizunaka
garett3
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
gray engine bay
Engine block
A map marker
Hawaii, Honolulu, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
cars
vintage
grey
hawaii
machine
mechanic
engine
machinery
gear
motor
fix
mecha
engine block
united states
honolulu
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20