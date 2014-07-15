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gray empty road under gray sky
Dry Desert Drives
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D40X
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
road
desert
trees
street
grey
journey
highway
horizon
hill
roads
empty
backpacking
dry
motorway
arid
deserted
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