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gray electric post
Wired.
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 31, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
blue sky
urban
taiwan
asia
taipei
wires
wire
utility
facility
electricity pole
urban exploration
wired
cable
power lines
utility pole
electric transmission tower
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