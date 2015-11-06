Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Carl Nenzen Loven
archduk3
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
gray concrete wall near pathway
monochrome garage doors
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7R
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
black
architecture
road
street
grey
urban
san francisco
concrete
industry
garage
garage door
exterior
b&w
slope
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20