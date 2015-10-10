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gray concrete stair in between forest
Bielawa staired pathway
A map marker
Bielawa, Polska
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
autumn
road
garden
fall
trees
orange
red
park
path
stairs
steps
colourful
step
foliage
flower
forest
land
plant
jungle
HDR images
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