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Alex Jones
alexjones
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gray concrete road surrounded by trees
Yellow lane
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
autumn
road
fall
trees
leaves
yellow
brown
driving
country
asphalt
winding road
route
curve
lane
yellow forest
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