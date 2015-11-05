Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Felix Kayser
kayserlich
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
gray concrete road surrounded by trees during daytime
Narrow tree-lined road
A map marker
Plänterwald, Berlin, Deutschland
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
summer
road
fall
trees
leaves
leaf
path
direction
asphalt
jogging
trail
alley
pavement
summer vibe
leafe
yellow leaf
berlin
deutschland
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20