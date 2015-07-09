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Peter Geo
petergeokent
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gray concrete road during daytime
Foggy Country Drive
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 9, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
fall
trees
grey
morning
electricity
fog
path
power
cold
mist
power lines
turn
desolate
bend
autumnal
pylon
pylons
evergreens
4K images
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