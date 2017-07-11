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Jose Fontano
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gray concrete road between trees during daytime
Road Less Traveled
A map marker
Greenville, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 11, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
road
trees
gold
golden hour
posts
plant
urban
highway
outdoors
united states
asphalt
freeway
tarmac
fir
greenville
abies
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