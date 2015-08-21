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Jake Melara
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gray concrete road between green trees at daytime
Road in a pine forest
A map marker
California 1, San Simeon, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
green
road
trees
street
grey
peace
adventure
path
countryside
highway
woods
asphalt
choose
driveway
fir
pinetrees
united states
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