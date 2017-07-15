Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Joel Barwick
joelbarwick
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
gray concrete road beside train rail
The Metro
A map marker
Metro, Paris, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-G7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
summer
sun
paris
grey
train
stone
transportation
transport
subway
railway
track
metro
rail
subway station
tube
rails
railway tracks
france
vehicle
path
PNG images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20