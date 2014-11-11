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Aleksandr Kozlovskii
myzhik1988
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gray concrete road
Sunny road through nature
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 11, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
green
mountains
sun
road
trees
grass
white
street
path
sunshine
scenic
outdoors
gray
country road
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