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gray concrete road
person walking polloe plaza
A map marker
Polloe Plaza
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 31, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
dark
black
winter
road
trees
white
street
grey
alone
walking
focus
path
gray
drive
pavement
avenue
black&white
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