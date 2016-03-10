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gray concrete laboratory
More than meets the eye
A map marker
Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 10, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
design
grey
rome
glass
urban
neon
museum
outdoors
modern
brutalism
pillar
facade
column
contemporary
city scene
italy
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