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Matthew Brodeur
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gray concrete hallway
Graffiti in underpass
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
city
road
street
grey
urban
bridge
shadow
path
graffiti
street art
tunnel
footpath
graphiti
underpass
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