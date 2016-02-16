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fuad ismayilov
ismylvf
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gray concrete building with windows
building windows in baku
A map marker
Baku, Azerbaijan
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Published on
February 16, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
grey
window
urban
apartment
stone
tower
gray
baku
azerbaijan
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