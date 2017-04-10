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gray concrete building near green bushes
Covered
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 10, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
black
architecture
plant
still life
plants
urban
concrete
taiwan
brick
concrete wall
bricks
downtown
plantation
land
outdoors
vegetation
willow
conifer
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