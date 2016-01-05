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Danist Soh
danist07
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Greener Cities
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gray concrete building covered trees
Parking lot garden
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 5, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
black
architecture
life
plant
garden
white
leaves
glass
moss
street art
gray
arch
columns
street lights
shrubbery
wallpaper
green
design
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