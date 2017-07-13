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gray concrete bridge between green trees under white sky at daytime
Bridge In The Country
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
grey
farm
field
bridge
cloudy
overcast
building
viaduct
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