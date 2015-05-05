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Paul-Louis Pröve
pietz
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gray concrete bridge at daytime
Viaduct in the autumn
A map marker
Glenfinnan Viaduct, Scotland
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GH4
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
clouds
grass
river
orange
buildings
bridge
brown
hills
structure
savanna
dry land
viaduct
scotland
glenfinnan viaduct
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