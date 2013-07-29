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Vadim Sherbakov
madebyvadim
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gray computer set with tablet and eyeglasses
organized devices
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 29, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
computer
tech
grey
corporate
glass
glasses
pen
pencil
telephone
wallet
sunglass
top
imac
device
top view
setup
wireless
moleskine
wacom
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