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Sergey Zolkin
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gray compass tool on table
An Architect’s Desk
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
architecture
painting
work
grey
drawing
studio
blur
bokeh
typography
design studio
ruler
pens
paintbrush
type
drafting
utensils
stylus
drafting table
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