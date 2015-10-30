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Patrick Tomasso
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gray car at the front of Think Coffee shop
Yellow Think Coffee neon
A map marker
Think Coffee, New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, PowerShot S120
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
coffee
city
home
new york
cafe
vintage
grey
coffee shop
morning
urban
walking
neon
cityscape
shop
store
brick
busy
storefront
individual
4K images
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