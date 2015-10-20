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Steven Hrissis
s_tavros
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gray cable car over trees near mist
Cable Ride Over The Canopy
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Published on
October 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
clouds
rain
grey
morning
fog
tropical
mist
mysterious
cable
unknown
lift
wire
ride
gondola
shuttle
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