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James Pritchett
thehungryjpeg
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gray butterfly perched on brown flowers
Moth on a plant
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 13, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
animal
green
butterfly
grey
field
insect
macro
moth
closeup
mother nature
delicate
perch
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