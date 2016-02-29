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Charlie Deets
charliedeets
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gray bus beside pavement during daytime
Hippie bus
A map marker
Palo Alto, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 29, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100T
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
road
street
grey
vehicle
old
transport
automobile
van
volkswagen
rust
camper van
rusty
motor vehicle
shady
united states
palo alto
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