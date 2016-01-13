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Sérgio Rola
sergio_rola
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gray building
Side by side high rises
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
city
building
black
architecture
china
white
grey
buildings
urban
fog
skyscraper
apartment building
skyscrapers
high rise
black & white
smog
towers
apartment buildings
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