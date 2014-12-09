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Dan Chung
dannayyyboi
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gray boat on the shore
Canoe on a creek
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
green
outdoor
river
wood
grey
lake
sand
boat
adventure
vacation
old
abandoned
canoe
shore
rusty
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