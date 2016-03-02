Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ali Lander-Shindler
made2take
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
gray bicycle on top grass and near road
Chicago white bicycle
A map marker
Chicago, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 2, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
building
cars
fall
grass
white
street
grey
leaves
bike
chicago
bicycle
neighborhood
cycle
wheel
basket
apartments
stripes
pedal
Royalty-free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20