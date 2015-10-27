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Anders Jildén
andersjilden
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gray asphalt road under cloudy sky
Iceland roads
A map marker
Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D X
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
autumn
road
clouds
snow
grass
grey
hiking
path
countryside
highway
mountain range
asphalt
infinity
empty
snowy
vanishing point
iceland
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