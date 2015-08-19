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Andrew Maranta
andrewmaranta
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gray asphalt road in front of snow mountains
Road leads to snowy mountain
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
mountains
road
snow
grey
iceland
field
mountain range
asphalt
empty
long road
pavement
route
empty road
freeway
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