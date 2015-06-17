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George Hiles
hilesy
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gray asphalt between green plants under clear blue sky during daytime
Countryside Drive
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, PowerShot G7 X
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
road
trees
street
field
shadow
countryside
sunlight
meadow
country
country road
lane
farmlands
verdant
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