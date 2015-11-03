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Kerrie DeFelice
kerriedefelice
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gray and yellow road between trees
Asphalt road in the autumn
A map marker
Lake Williams, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
autumn
road
fall
trees
street
leaves
leaf
alone
woods
lines
asphalt
vertical
horizontal
bush
drive
closeup
middle
united states
roads
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