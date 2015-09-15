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Mikhail Vasilyev
miklevasilyev
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gray and white tabby cat with white background
Side view of cat’s head
A map marker
Тамбов, Tambov, Russia
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Published on
September 15, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
animal
profile
white
grey
eye
pet
grey background
gray
domestic animal
kitty
cat profile
tabby cat
grey cat
cat head
gray cat
tabby
whisker
russia
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