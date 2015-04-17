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Blair Fraser
mrblairfraser
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gray and white snowy mountain near body of water during daytime
Lonely Beach Walk
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
man
winter
mountains
clouds
grey
walking
coast
black sand
terrain
lonliness
foot print
foot prints
black
sand
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