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gray and white pathway between green plants on vast valley
Mountain Walk
A map marker
Sutjeska, Tjentište, Bosnia and Herzegovina
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Published on
August 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5N
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
mountains
road
grass
field
path
countryside
hill
valley
outdoors
pathway
track
trekking
lead
hillside
footpath
country living
mountain side
bosnia and herzegovina
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