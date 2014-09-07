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whileimout
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gray and white concrete buildings
Drone view house roofs
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 7, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
house
architecture
street
grey
buildings
urban
san francisco
windows
houses
neighborhood
pastel
neighbourhood
suburbs
flat roof
rooftops
aerial shot
birdseye
light
High resolution images
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