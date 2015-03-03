Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ben Rosett
spiritvisionstudios
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
gray and red happily ever after wooden signage
Happily ever after sign
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
love
wedding
grey
heart
sign
direction
country
congratulations
reception
board
tree trunk
wedding decor
rustic
ceremony
married
wishes
hand crafted
proverb
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20