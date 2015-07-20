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Wolfgang Lutz
wolfi
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gray and green mountain
Peaks and Pastures
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
clouds
cloud
grass
grey
rock
fog
peak
epic
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