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Arnaud Papa
arnaudpapa
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gray and gold recreational telescope
Rooftop Views
A map marker
Tour Eiffel
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
paris
grey
eiffel tower
view
telescope
tour eiffel
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