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Elijah Hiett
elijahdhiett
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gray and brown stones on the ground
Tides coming in
A map marker
Nikiski, United States
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Published on
June 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
grey
adventure
alaska
rocks
mist
canon
pebbles
wander
united states
pebble
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