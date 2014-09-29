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Jeremy Cai
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gray and black stones near sea at dayime
Breeze over shingle beach
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 29, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
green
white
grey
meditation
lake
calm
waves
rock
wave
peaceful
rocks
coast
gray
stones
turquoise
pebbles
pebble
meditative
High resolution images
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