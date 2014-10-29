Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ali Inay
inayali
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Nature
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
gray and black rock formation in between of body water photo
Gray Day At Sea
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 29, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
grey
waves
storm
rock
wave
island
horizon
rocks
outdoors
coast
foam
barrier
misty
hazard
rocky
hazy
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20